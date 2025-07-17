Hard Drive Running Slow? This May Be Why (And What To Do About It)

Like all storage devices, hard drives have a certain lifespan, which can be anywhere from four to seven years. A hard drive on its last leg can fail due to wear in its moving parts, like the rotating disk or the actuator arm. Physical damage, especially in portable devices like laptops, can also cause the drive to fail. Fortunately, you don't need to be an expert to know if a drive is failing.

Most modern drives now come with Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.) that allows hard drives to monitor their status using built-in sensors. Disk analysis software goes through the S.M.A.R.T. data to check for the drive's health. Windows comes with the Event Viewer, which can give you a basic idea of your drive's status. Simply head to the Event Viewer and check for the drive's error logs. While having some errors is natural, errors about "bad sectors" can be a strong indicator that the drive is failing. Third-party solutions like CrystalDiskInfo can provide a more detailed analysis of the drive's health, analyzing parameters like seek error rate, spin-up time, and more. Additionally, you can hear the drive while powered up to check for any unusual noises. Typically, hard drives make a slow humming sound, while sudden clicking or screeching sounds can be signs that something is off.

Unfortunately, replacing a failing drive is the best way forward, as repairs can be tricky and unreliable. While cheap drives can be tempting, it's best to avoid buying a used hard drive due to the risk of potential damage. If you plan to run an operating system from the drive, consider upgrading to an SSD, as its fast read and write speeds can significantly improve the system's responsiveness.