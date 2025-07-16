You Should Change Your Facebook Account Password If You See These Warning Signs

Facebook allows you to reset your password in case you've forgotten it. When you try to do that, Facebook will send a password reset email to your registered email address. The benefit of this approach is that an unknown person will not be able to reset your account password, even if they know your username, since they won't have access to your email account, on which Facebook sends the password reset link.

However, just to keep your account secure, you should immediately change your password whenever you receive a Facebook password reset email that you didn't request. Furthermore, you should click the "Let Us Know" link attached to the password reset email you received to let Facebook know that you didn't request the password reset.

You should also change your Facebook password when you receive an alert about an unrecognized login to your Facebook account. However, you will only receive the alert if you have its setting turned on. To enable the login alerts setting on Facebook, follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app, and tap the Menu (hamburger) icon at the bottom-right corner. Expand "Settings and Privacy" and select Settings. Then, navigate to Account Center > Password and Security > Login Alerts. Select your Facebook account, and then choose where you want to receive a login alert from Facebook. We recommend selecting both in-app notifications and email alerts.

Now, whenever someone tries to log into your Facebook account, you will receive an alert from Facebook about this activity. You need to tap the "This Wasn't Me" option in the alert to let Facebook know that an unknown person is trying to access your account.