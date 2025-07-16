Why Your PS5 Controller Is Blinking Blue (And How To Fix It)

PlayStation 5's DualSense is one of the best game controllers of all time — thanks to its ergonomics, touchpad, adaptive triggers, and tight haptics. You can use it wirelessly or over USB-C, and there's a handy LED indicator that can provide visual notifications for when your controller is running low on battery or charging. A flashing blue light is another common indicator, but is something that ideally shouldn't happen too often.

Fortunately, the flashing blue lights on the PS5 controller are an indicator that it's in the pairing mode. This is normal behavior if intended — say, when you're looking to pair your own DualSense controller to your friend's PS5 console. To enter the pairing mode, you need to press both the PS and create buttons — this prevents you from accidentally disconnecting your controller in the midst of gameplay. The flashing blue lights go away once you've successfully paired your controller to a console or PC.

In case you're facing an issue where your DualSense controller doesn't stop flashing the blue light, this likely indicates connectivity problems — and the quickest way to try to resolve this is to reconnect the controller to your PS5. First, try pairing it via Bluetooth. Turn on your PS5, and hit the PS and create buttons on your DualSense controller. Using another controller, navigate to Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth and select your controller's name when it pops up. This should hopefully establish a connection between your controller and the PS5.