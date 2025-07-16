Why Your PS5 Controller Is Blinking Blue (And How To Fix It)
PlayStation 5's DualSense is one of the best game controllers of all time — thanks to its ergonomics, touchpad, adaptive triggers, and tight haptics. You can use it wirelessly or over USB-C, and there's a handy LED indicator that can provide visual notifications for when your controller is running low on battery or charging. A flashing blue light is another common indicator, but is something that ideally shouldn't happen too often.
Fortunately, the flashing blue lights on the PS5 controller are an indicator that it's in the pairing mode. This is normal behavior if intended — say, when you're looking to pair your own DualSense controller to your friend's PS5 console. To enter the pairing mode, you need to press both the PS and create buttons — this prevents you from accidentally disconnecting your controller in the midst of gameplay. The flashing blue lights go away once you've successfully paired your controller to a console or PC.
In case you're facing an issue where your DualSense controller doesn't stop flashing the blue light, this likely indicates connectivity problems — and the quickest way to try to resolve this is to reconnect the controller to your PS5. First, try pairing it via Bluetooth. Turn on your PS5, and hit the PS and create buttons on your DualSense controller. Using another controller, navigate to Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth and select your controller's name when it pops up. This should hopefully establish a connection between your controller and the PS5.
Other ways to fix a troublesome DualSense controller
Wireless connectivity only works if you already have another DualSense controller paired to your PS5 — since you are expected to navigate to Bluetooth settings in order to pair the controller that's giving you trouble. In case you don't have another controller that's paired with your console, you'll be required to use a USB-C cable to connect your DualSense controller to your PS5 — there's one included in the box.
Once physically connected, press the PS button, and you should see the player indicator light glow. The same process applies if you're trying to connect your controller to other devices like a Windows or Mac computer. Though you can connect your PS5 controller to your PC, the extent to which all of its features will be available will depend heavily on the supported titles.
If all else fails and you can't successfully pair it with your PS5 or PC, you can attempt to factory reset your DualSense controller. Performing a hard reset on the controller is easy — just flip it around and look for the small hole. Use a thin tool like a paperclip to push this button down for at least five seconds, then try connecting your controller to your PS5 with a USB cable. When successfully connected, be sure to navigate to Settings > Accessories > Controller > DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software, and check for any available updates.