What Is A Tank Turn And How Does It Work On A Rivian?

While Rivian Automotive has technically been around since 2009, it has only become a legit player in the EV (Electric Vehicle) market in the past half decade or so. Of course, in its early days, Rivian wasn't actually called that, with Founder and current CEO RJ Scaringe initially naming his EV startup Mainstream Motors. While the name of his company changed, Scaringe's mission didn't, with the Rivian mastermind seeking to manufacture forward-thinking electric trucks and SUVs that are as capable on or off the road as they are environment-friendly.

Among the various innovations found in Rivian-branded vehicles, features such as autonomous driving, over-the-air upgradable software packages, and the brand's unique battery power setup tend to receive the lion's share of attention. However, for those with adventure in mind, Rivian's so-called "Tank Turn" was as exciting an innovation as any the automaker had teased when it first debuted the tech in 2019. Still, we'd wager those drivers were beyond bummed when Rivian announced it was not moving forward with Tank Turn a couple of years later.

If you're unfamiliar with the technology, Tank Turn was developed as a feature that allows a Rivian vehicle to spin in place to perform a 360-degree rotation, just as a tank might by spinning only one of its tracks. Though hyped upon its debut, Rivian ultimately pulled the plug on Tank Turn because it proved too damaging to trails in use. However, a recent promotional video hinted at the concept's imminent return. Here's how it works.