What Is A Military Cyber Command And What Does It Do?

From spears and swords to the advent of firearms, warfare has evolved as a result of continuous technological developments in communication, transportation, and weaponry. As a direct result of these advancements, warfare has become more precise and lethal, and now includes cyberspace as one of its main battlefronts. Cyberwarfare signifies a change in the way wars are fought, moving from the conventional physical sphere to the digital one, and becoming a new and important area of military operations. To meet the challenges of this new front, many nations have established cyberwarfare specialist branches in their armed forces. In the United States, this branch is called Cyber Command.

Faced with the increasing significance and susceptibility of cyberspace to national security, the United States created the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) in 2009. The primary purpose of the new military branch is to protect vital infrastructure from different types of cyberattacks, detect significant cyber threats, enhance cyber capabilities, and coordinate cyber operations. For operations that impact other branches of the military, Cyber Command provides guaranteed decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces throughout the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to adversaries.

U.S. Cyber Command works by supporting larger national cybersecurity initiatives, facilitating military operations in cyberspace, and providing defense for the Department of Defense networks. The Cyber Mission Force acts as the action arm for Cyber Command and is tasked with supervising, coordinating, and synchronizing cyberspace operations to protect American national interests. Cyber Mission Force is a structured organization that is composed of 135 different groups, including Combat Support Teams, Cyber Protection Teams, Cyber National Mission Teams, and Cyber Combat Mission Teams.