Amazon Fire Stick: How To Pair Your Remote To A New TV
One of the main selling points of a dedicated streaming player like an Amazon Fire Stick is that you can unplug it from your TV, plug it into another TV, and immediately have access to all of your saved apps and preferences. Even if you're traveling around with your Fire Stick, your streaming setup is always readily available. This typically goes for your Fire Stick's paired remote control as well; the remote is sending signals to the Stick, not the TV, so it typically shouldn't matter if you plug it into a new device.
The only noteworthy exception to this process is the equipment control feature. Assuming your TV is compatible, the equipment control feature on your Fire Stick allows your paired remote to control the TV's simple processes, like the volume slider or power button. Since this requires direct interfacing with the TV, though, there's a chance you won't be able to use it immediately upon plugging your Fire Stick into a new TV. Luckily, you can still control the Fire Stick with your remote to access its settings, so pairing the remote's controls to the TV is a very easy fix.
You can re-pair your remote using your Fire Stick settings
Even if you can't control your TV's functions with your Fire Stick remote, you should still be able to manipulate your Fire Stick's actual settings, as it works independently of the TV. If you want to reenable equipment control for your Fire Stick remote on a new TV, it's as simple as tweaking a few of the Stick's settings. Just remember that, in order to use equipment control, your TV must have HDMI-CEC functionality, which allows HDMI devices like Fire Sticks to control the TV.
From your Fire Stick's main menu, navigate to the gear symbol for the Settings menu. In the Settings menu, select Equipment Control. In this menu, select Manage Equipment, then TV. Select Change TV, then select it again to confirm. Your Fire Stick will then begin preparing your remote for equipment control functionality, so just wait a minute while it works.
When it's done preparing, you'll get a list of major TV brands to choose from, with the most prominent brands like Sony, Samsung, or LG near the top. Find your TV's brand on the list and select it. If you don't see your TV's brand, just select "brand not listed" at the bottom of the list. Depending on your TV's precise model, you may have to go through several more setup steps like testing the volume or power buttons on the remote, but these instructions will be displayed on the screen for you to follow. Once all the steps are finished, your remote should have full equipment control functionality restored, allowing you to control your TV's functions.