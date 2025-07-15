Amazon Fire Stick: How To Pair Your Remote To A New TV

Even if you can't control your TV's functions with your Fire Stick remote, you should still be able to manipulate your Fire Stick's actual settings, as it works independently of the TV. If you want to reenable equipment control for your Fire Stick remote on a new TV, it's as simple as tweaking a few of the Stick's settings. Just remember that, in order to use equipment control, your TV must have HDMI-CEC functionality, which allows HDMI devices like Fire Sticks to control the TV.

From your Fire Stick's main menu, navigate to the gear symbol for the Settings menu. In the Settings menu, select Equipment Control. In this menu, select Manage Equipment, then TV. Select Change TV, then select it again to confirm. Your Fire Stick will then begin preparing your remote for equipment control functionality, so just wait a minute while it works.

When it's done preparing, you'll get a list of major TV brands to choose from, with the most prominent brands like Sony, Samsung, or LG near the top. Find your TV's brand on the list and select it. If you don't see your TV's brand, just select "brand not listed" at the bottom of the list. Depending on your TV's precise model, you may have to go through several more setup steps like testing the volume or power buttons on the remote, but these instructions will be displayed on the screen for you to follow. Once all the steps are finished, your remote should have full equipment control functionality restored, allowing you to control your TV's functions.