What Is Intel XeSS, And How Does It Compare To Similar AMD & Nvidia Tech?

Some would consider Intel a newcomer in the discrete graphics market, with only two generations of GPUs under its belt. Even as the underdog compared to veterans like Nvidia and AMD, Intel has achieved more than expected. Not only has it developed its own graphics architecture from scratch, but it has also introduced XeSS, Intel's answer to upscaling tech like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.

XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is Intel's AI-based upscaling technology that uses proprietary XMX cores and advanced algorithms to boost resolution, sharpness, and overall visual fidelity. In an era where gamers demand 1440p or 4K visuals without sacrificing performance, technologies like XeSS help bridge the gap on lower-end hardware. It works by rendering a game at a lower resolution, such as 1080p, and upscaling it to a higher output, resulting in smoother frame rates and a sharper image. Like any upscaling tech, it comes with quality, balanced, and performance modes.

What sets XeSS apart is its openness: While Nvidia's DLSS only runs on RTX GPUs equipped with Tensor Cores, XeSS can fall back on standard shader cores using the DP4A instruction set when XMX cores aren't present. That means it's compatible not just with Intel's Arc GPUs, but also with many AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. This broader compatibility gives XeSS a much wider reach, especially among gamers with older or budget hardware.