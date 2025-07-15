Do Helicopters Have Autopilot?

When most people hear the term "autopilot," the mental image that follows is that of two pilots sitting in a cockpit, sipping coffee while the plane does all the work. Helicopters might seem more involved, so many would assume that they don't have autopilot — but they do. However, helicopters are governed by completely different physics and controls, meaning their version of autopilot is more of a behind-the-scenes assistant rather than the star of the show.

At the center of it all are various kinds of autopilot systems, such as automatic flight control systems (ACS). These systems are similar to electronic stability control and cruise control in a car; they're your invisible friends, helping you keep everything under control. They perform tasks such as fine-tuning the helicopter's movements and altitude in real-time, making flying easier, which is useful in high-pressure flights like extractions or military operations. It's merely taking over the pressure, not the job.

The way these systems allow pilots to just breathe a little is what makes them so valuable. Even some of the most iconic military helicopters utilize autopilot systems. Instead of the constant micro-correction, pilots can focus on navigating small spaces, dealing with radio calls, and coordinating ground crews. When the margin for error is razor thin, that type of support goes a long way, especially during long-range helicopter flights.