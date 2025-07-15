Harbor Freight Vs. Streamlight: How Their Tactical Rail Mount Lights Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Harbor Freight carries a number of good flashlights under different brand names, filling a variety of needs. Braun, Harbor Freight's most dominant flashlight brand, produces four models that fall into the "Tactical" category. While all four utilize LED technology, three of them are handheld models with outputs ranging from 750 to 1800 lumens.

The only tactical rail mount light found at Harbor Freight is the fourth tactical Braun flashlight. The Braun 1000 Lumen Tactical Rail Mount LED Light is priced at $49.99 at Harbor Freight and is available for purchase "In-Store Only."

Streamlight's most comparable tactical rail mount light is the TLR-1 HL Gun Light. Both lights provide 1,000 lumens of brightness for 1.5 hours using two lithium batteries. They also come with rail locating keys that ensure secure attachment to handguns equipped with Glock "GL," Beretta "90two," Smith & Wesson "99," and S&W "TSW" Picatinny style rails. The Streamlight TLR-1 HL Model 69260 is available on Amazon, where it's typically priced at $149.78.