Harbor Freight Vs. Streamlight: How Their Tactical Rail Mount Lights Compare
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Harbor Freight carries a number of good flashlights under different brand names, filling a variety of needs. Braun, Harbor Freight's most dominant flashlight brand, produces four models that fall into the "Tactical" category. While all four utilize LED technology, three of them are handheld models with outputs ranging from 750 to 1800 lumens.
The only tactical rail mount light found at Harbor Freight is the fourth tactical Braun flashlight. The Braun 1000 Lumen Tactical Rail Mount LED Light is priced at $49.99 at Harbor Freight and is available for purchase "In-Store Only."
Streamlight's most comparable tactical rail mount light is the TLR-1 HL Gun Light. Both lights provide 1,000 lumens of brightness for 1.5 hours using two lithium batteries. They also come with rail locating keys that ensure secure attachment to handguns equipped with Glock "GL," Beretta "90two," Smith & Wesson "99," and S&W "TSW" Picatinny style rails. The Streamlight TLR-1 HL Model 69260 is available on Amazon, where it's typically priced at $149.78.
Tactical rail mount light comparison
The tactical rail mount lights from Harbor Freight and Streamlight offer similar specs for brightness, fit, and battery life. The two tactical lights even look similar at first glance, with nearly identical placement of screwheads, warning signs, and battery icons.
One of the first differences we notice is Streamlight's signature silver ring around the TLR-1 HL's lens cover. There's also the complete absence of any identifying brand logo on the Braun rail mount light. In contrast, the Streamlight version is boldly emblazoned with the Streamlight name, TRL-1 HL model number, and its serial number.
Other differences are located in the fine print. As one of the most popular flashlight brands, Streamlight provides a limited lifetime warranty for the TRL-1 HL, while Harbor Freight only covers the Braun model for the first 90 days of ownership.
Then there's the Streamlight's IPX7 waterproof rating. An IPX7 rating means the TRL-1 HL can withstand submersion in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes. While this doesn't make the light suitable for snorkeling, swimming with dolphins, or high dive competitions, it should survive thunderstorms, running through backyard sprinklers, or riding jet skis as long as you don't fall off. The Braun rail mount light, on the other hand, doesn't mention waterproofing in its specs.