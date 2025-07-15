The F-35 Could Get External Fuel Tanks - Here's What That Means

The United States wants to upgrade one of the most advanced jets ever built. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter lauded for its multi-functionality, serving not only as an advanced stealth fighter but also as the connective tissue between the military's air, land, sea, and space operations. Despite achieving success across nearly 630,000 sorties, the F-35 has been criticized for its lack of elite range, as its 670 nautical mile combat radius often forces pilots to rely on refueling to accomplish complex missions. Although there have been attempts to address the stealth fighters' range issues, any discussion of adding external tanks has been abandoned. However, internal opposition to these additions may be waning, as the U.S. Air Force's proposed 2026 budget states that the service is looking to "evaluate feasibility and decompose requirements for integration of External Fuel Tanks to support long-range missions of the F-35." This request is part of the $432 million effort to continue the Block 4 upgrades to the F-35 — a multi-year capabilities development program adding several hardware and software upgrades, ranging from electronic warfare suites to radar and arsenal improvements.

When Lockheed Martin discussed adding external tanks in 2019, experts estimated that they could increase the Lightning II's fuel capacity from 18,500 pounds to roughly 26,650 pounds – a much-needed upgrade as the prospect of long-range sorties through the Indo-Pacific becomes more strategically relevant. Typically located under the wings or fuselage, external fuel tanks come in one of two forms: conformal, or fuel reservoirs permanently attached to the plane, and drop tanks, which the aircraft can jettison after their usage. Unfortunately, external fuel tanks aren't a perfect solution, as they could complicate the fighter's stealth capabilities.