Can High Mileage Oil Be Used In Low Mileage Cars?

To answer the question of whether high mileage oil can be used in low mileage cars, let's first define exactly what it is. A high mileage oil is made with seal conditioners and additives that minimize or eliminate leaks, both inside and outside the engine. The seals and gaskets swell, reducing oil leakage and consumption.

High mileage engine oil can also have specific additive packages that use high detergent levels to remove deposits and sludge from your engine or minimize engine wear. This type of oil is usually is designed for engines with over 75,000 miles, but choosing the right brand of high mileage motor oil is very important.

Moving on to whether high mileage oil can be used in low mileage cars, let's now determine whether any of the effects of high mileage oils can be bad for low mileage cars. While most sources state that high mileage oils may not provide any benefits for newer of lower-mileage engines, Autozone states that, "...the seal conditioners could lead to excess seal softening in newer vehicles, potentially causing issues."

Another factor is cost, as high mileage oils tend to cost more than conventional oils, thanks to their special additive packages that provide additional protection for these engines. Bottom line, there's no need.