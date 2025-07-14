This Is What Happens When You Shift Your Car Into Park While Driving

We've all thought of doing it at some point while on the road: shifting into park while driving. But then, most of us are either not brave enough to do it or not curious enough to find out what will happen next. Manual car drivers have likely skipped gears while driving at some point, but it's a different thing when you intentionally hit park while the vehicle is running 60 mph on the highway. According to Engineering Explained, manual transmission cars allow shifting between any gears at any time. However, there are minor consequences to doing so, such as experiencing a lurch or causing a bit of clutch wear.

Compared to shifting gears, switching to park forces the car to a halt, regardless of whether it's a manual or an automatic. If you know how an automatic transmission works, you already have an idea that a pin called the parking pawl engages with a gear tooth to stop the notched wheel from spinning when the vehicle is in park mode. Manuals do not have this pin and instead rely on the handbrake to keep them stationary when parked. In other words, manual transmissions do not really have a dedicated "park" position. So, in theory, shifting to park while driving a manual wouldn't cause the car to stop, unless you step on the brake pedal.