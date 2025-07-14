What Are The Handles On The Hood Of A Jeep For?

Jeeps have undergone a number of changes over the last 70 years with some models designed more for everyday driving comfort and others retaining the brand's rugged off-road prowess. One of the changes to the Jeep Wrangler is the transition from what looks like a metal handle (technically known as a "footman hoop") found on the hood to a rubberized version. While the old footman hoop has a strong resemblance to a screen or cabinet door handle, unlike the newer models, it isn't really a handle at all.

Undoubtedly the footman hoop on Jeep hoods has served many purposes over the years. It wouldn't be surprising to see them put into service as tie downs for the end of a clothesline or a tarp shelter while camping. It's also easy to imagine they've been used to lash down needed gear for an overlanding trip. But none of those functions, as clever as they may be, are what the handle-like protrusions are designed to perform. Not even the handles on the hood of a Ford Bronco have the same intended function.

According to Jeep, the "handles" on the hoods of some of its models act as anchor points to secure the top of the windshield when it's folded down. This keeps the lowered windshield from bouncing while negotiating rough terrain, reducing the chances of breaking the glass and damaging the frame.