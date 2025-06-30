What Are The Handles On The Hood Of A Bronco For?

The Bronco is Ford's answer to the Jeep Wrangler. It's more than just another SUV with a blue oval on the front; it's an adventurer's accessory, with Ford stating the model focuses more on enjoying the journey rather than simply just reaching the destination. In order to help Bronco owners enjoy the journey, Ford has equipped the SUV with a number of off-road-oriented features, such as all-wheel-drive, all-terrain tires, and heavy-duty suspension.

These upgrades are typical for adventurous SUVs, but the Bronco manages to stand out from the crowd with a fairly unique feature that'll have everyone but experienced off-roaders scratching their heads. The features in question are dubbed 'Trail Sights', and to the uninitiated, they simply look like raised handles at the front of the Bronco, where the hood meets the wing. Trail sights help the driver to see exactly where the outermost corners of the Bronco are, which is essential for navigating tight trails — especially if for anyone who's not so keen on scraping the front end of their brand-new Bronco on a jagged rock face. The Bronco sports a selection of other useful features, too, all designed to help keep owners in control when exploring the capabilities of Ford's trail-ready SUV.