Is Harbor Freight's Foam Cannon Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Pressure washers are like the gifts that keep on giving. Once you get one, it can get addicting to try all the ways they can be used to clean up your life, especially when used in tandem with the right accessories. Priced at $34.99, the 33 oz. Harbor Freight Premium Wide-Mouth Pressure Washer Foam Cannon is a highly-rated option that you should consider. To help you avoid a lot of common pressure washing mistakes, it gives you some flexibility in terms of output. After all, we need to use select specific pressure washer PSI depending on the project we are working on.

Designed to work with pressure washers that can go up to 3,300 PSI, you can easily switch between settings to get the optimal power and flow for cleaning. Plus, with its ¼ inch quick connect collar, you'll likely have a compatible gas or electric pressure washer already in your home or work site. Made of stainless steel and brass, it's pretty rust-resistant, so you can worry less about the maintenance. Weighing only 1.2 lbs, or about a bottle of beer, you'll barely feel the weight for those long days of deep cleaning. However, Harbor Freight did caution that you'll need the Portland Quick Connect Spray Wand if you want to use it with the Portland's 1750 PSI Corded Electric Pressure Washer. That said, the spray wand seems to be a pretty good investment anyway. Retailing for $7.99, over 340 people have given it a great 4.5-star rating on average.