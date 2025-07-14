Is Harbor Freight's Foam Cannon Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pressure washers are like the gifts that keep on giving. Once you get one, it can get addicting to try all the ways they can be used to clean up your life, especially when used in tandem with the right accessories. Priced at $34.99, the 33 oz. Harbor Freight Premium Wide-Mouth Pressure Washer Foam Cannon is a highly-rated option that you should consider. To help you avoid a lot of common pressure washing mistakes, it gives you some flexibility in terms of output. After all, we need to use select specific pressure washer PSI depending on the project we are working on.
Designed to work with pressure washers that can go up to 3,300 PSI, you can easily switch between settings to get the optimal power and flow for cleaning. Plus, with its ¼ inch quick connect collar, you'll likely have a compatible gas or electric pressure washer already in your home or work site. Made of stainless steel and brass, it's pretty rust-resistant, so you can worry less about the maintenance. Weighing only 1.2 lbs, or about a bottle of beer, you'll barely feel the weight for those long days of deep cleaning. However, Harbor Freight did caution that you'll need the Portland Quick Connect Spray Wand if you want to use it with the Portland's 1750 PSI Corded Electric Pressure Washer. That said, the spray wand seems to be a pretty good investment anyway. Retailing for $7.99, over 340 people have given it a great 4.5-star rating on average.
Is the Harbor Freight Foam Cannon worth the money?
On the official Harbor Freight website, over 730 people have given this pressure washer foam cannon a pretty high average rating of 4.7 stars. Not only did 590 buyers give it a perfect rating, but the online retailer also shared that 95% of customers who they asked are happy to recommend it. But what in particular did they like, and what did the few negative reviews have to say?
To start with, plenty of users mentioned that it's generally pretty effective at what it does (and a few even mentioned that it exceeded their expectations), which is making the foaming process fast and easy. In addition, some people praised that its adjustable spray pattern and soap-water ratio were a dream to work with. Among the reviewers, some products they've mentioned that work well with it include bleach, detergent, and ceramic wash and wax. In general, people noted that they were able to clean everything from cars, houses, and driveways without problems. On the other hand, no product is perfect, and there were definitely a few reviewers who weren't all that impressed with this particular foam cannon. Some common feedback from customers included how the top wasn't that secure. In particular, they mentioned issues with the jar threads, which led to it coming off. Lastly, some people mentioned how they thought it wasn't worth the price tag, citing other, more affordable brands that they found a better bang for their buck.
Foam Cannon alternatives
For those who have a little more money to spare, the Chemical Guys Big Mouth Max Release Foam Cannon is beloved for its ability to generate ultra-thick foam, a large mouth (for less mess), and a similar adjustable spray pattern. With prices starting at $99.88 for just the foam cannon and $129.99 for the kit, which includes 64 fl oz of snow foam soap, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,700 mostly satisfied buyers. Apart from a marginally larger bottle, it's also great for clumsy people because of its impact resistance.
But, if you're on a budget, the Tool Daily Foam Cannon is one of the cheaper options out there without sacrificing performance. For just under $20, it is one of the most popular foam cannons on Amazon, with 48,000+ people giving it an average of 4.5 stars. Not only is it an Amazon's Choice product, but as of writing, it is also listed as the top pressure washer accessory on the online platform.
Alternatively, if you don't own a pressure washer yet, the Foam King Car Wash Foam Gun can work with a ton of standard garden hose sizes, effectively making it a low-pressure washer. Selling for about $40, Foam King mentions that it can still help get different vehicle types, outdoor gear, and boats sparkling again. That said, apart from foam cannons, Harbor Freight also sells several highly-rated pressure washer accessories, like the Stubby spray gun, surface cleaner, and pump protector.