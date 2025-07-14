What Are The Black Dots On Car Windows & Windshields For?

You've probably seen it plenty of times without giving it much thought, but that faint gradient pattern of tiny black dots on your car windows and windshield isn't just there to look cool. Those tiny black dots are called frits, or sometimes the "dot matrix," and are simply bits of enamel painted in black and baked into the glass edges during production. Here's what's even more interesting: They don't just start out as dots, but as a full black panel at the edge, before gradually fading into the small black dots you see on your windshield.

Why bake these frits into the glass? Those tiny dots help the glass bond with polyurethane adhesives and the car frame altogether. Basically, they are responsible for holding your windows and windshield in place as you cruise down the highway. If you were to look at them more closely, you'll realize they are not all the same: You may note that some are bigger and more concentrated at the window or windshield edges. This strategic placement is done to help reinforce the glass in the areas more vulnerable to damage.