How Long Does It Take To Charge A Stihl Battery?

Stihl's two other battery systems (AK and AP) share the same battery chargers. You can use the AL 101, AL 300, AL 301, AL 301-4, AL 500, and AL 501 chargers with most of the models in either system. However, since the AK line is designed for residential use and the AP range is built for professionals, there's a massive gap in the battery capacities for each system, and thus a difference in their charging times too.

The AK batteries that range from 2Ah to 5Ah need 25 to 160 minutes to charge to 80% and 35 to 205 minutes to get to 100%. Meanwhile, the AP batteries with capacities from 2.6Ah to as large as 42.2Ah take 25 to 330 minutes for an 80% charge and 35 to 430 minutes for a full charge.

The chargers do play a part in how long it takes to charge the Stihl batteries. For instance, when the 2Ah AK 10 is connected to the 75W 1.6A AL 101 charger, it will fully charge after 95 minutes. But this duration is cut in half, specifically to just 40 minutes, with the 300W 6.5A AL 301 Rapid Battery Charger.

The same goes for even the highest-capacity AP battery, AR 3000 L. The AL 301 charger can get the battery to 80% in 5.5 hours and to 100% in more than seven hours. If you plug the pack into the 570W 12A AL 501 High-Speed Battery Charger, the charging time will be just 2.8 and 3.7 hours, respectively.