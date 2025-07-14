What Do The Red And Green Dots On Aircraft Tires Mean?

It seems a bit wild that aviation tires don't burst from the hundreds of thousands of pounds of pressure they endure during a landing, but their tires very rarely explode. Here's why.

First, aircraft tires are reinforced with aluminum and steel. Then, they are inflated with nitrogen to a very high pressure — a whopping 200 pounds per square inch – to make the tire firmer. This is six times as much as a car tire. Why nitrogen? It can handle the more extreme temperatures aircraft experience during a flight.

Similar to a car tire, aircraft tires have grooves. Instead of blocky designs, however, they have straight lines, which helps them deal with water in case the plane has to land on a wet runway. They don't need all of the other patterns meant to help with turns and other maneuvering.

Aviation tires usually land about 300 to 450 times before they need to be retread. Retreading involves removing the tires from the aircraft and sending them for servicing, and this process can be done seven or more times before the tire's life comes to an end. The total average lifespan of an aircraft tire is about 1,200 to 1,500 flight hours. With each tire costing from $2,000 to upward of $3,500, maintaining these tires, including alignment, checking for foreign objects, and daily pressure checks, is critical. This maintenance schedule will hopefully extend their lifespan, save some cash, and keep everybody safe.