Is The CH-46 Helicopter Still Flying & How Many People Can One Carry?

While many are familiar with the U.S. Army's Boeing CH-47 Chinook tandem-rotor helicopter, the U.S. Marine Corps used a different model, the Boeing Vertol CH-46 "Phrog" Sea Knight, which it began flying in 1964. It was the service's primary troop transport chopper during the Vietnam War, operating alongside the UH-1 Iroquois and the legendary, yet accident-prone CH-53 Sea Stallion. They also carried Marines into Grenada during Operation Urgent Fury, helping to rescue the crew of a downed AH-1 Cobra.

The aircraft could carry 25 fully loaded troops or up to 6,000 pounds of cargo. The Marines flew the CH-46 for 51 years until the service finally retired it on August 1, 2015. Its replacement was the V-22 Osprey, which utilizes a tilt-rotor design to operate as both a helicopter and an airplane. Still, the UH-46 had a long history of flying troops and other personnel into and out of combat zones for the better part of a century.

The U.S. no longer flies the CH-46, but the nation didn't chuck them all into a volcano, either, and other countries like Argentina are interested in acquiring them. The remaining fleet of CH-46s is stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Arizona. They remain at the so-called "Airplane Boneyard" for parts or potential refit and reuse, so selling them to allied nations remains a possibility. The CH-46 is also used by civilians, including Sky Aviation, which flies it primarily to fight forest fires.