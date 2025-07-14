Yes, Airplane Emergency Escape Slides Have Actually Been Used - Here's How They Work

Before an airline can take to the skies, it needs to pass a tough evacuation test. The crew must evacuate an entire aircraft in under 90 seconds, using only half the emergency exits, to meet the FAA's regulations. While the requirement might sound like an overkill, it is an important safety regulation to keep the skies safe. Apart from a highly skilled crew, safety equipment such as the emergency escape slide plays a massive role in expediting the evacuation process.

Remember the miracle on the Hudson River, where Captain "Sully" Sullenberger made an emergency water landing after the plane was damaged by a bird strike? The incident took place in January over the freezing cold waters of the Hudson. The emergency exit slides were deployed and doubled as rafts, giving passengers room to stay afloat until the rescue teams arrived. The quick thinking on the pilot's part and a swift rescue were the primary reasons no lives were lost on the Hudson, but the emergency escape slides, too, played a crucial role in avoiding injuries.

Emergency exit slides are designed to deploy instantly and withstand the elements during emergencies. The lightning fast deployment speed is a result of using a mixture of pressurized gases from canisters onboard and the ambient air, while their sturdiness comes from the use of high-performance materials. Let's take a deeper look at the ingenious working of these absolute lifesavers and revisit some notable incidents where they stood between life and death.