What Does TFSI Stand For, And How Does The Audi Engine Tech Work?

Luxury auto manufacturers are constantly looking to push the envelope of power and efficiency, and Audi has stood out from the pack with the TFSI system installed on its turbocharged engines. Audi consistently releases vehicles with impressive performance figures, typically from smaller displacement engines, that are able to match pace with larger naturally aspirated engines.

Audi is able to do this with the TFSI system. TFSI stands for Turbo Fuel Stratified Injection, and, in Layman's terms, means the engine has fuel directly injected into it at precise moments when the turbocharger is active. Audi claims this helps deliver an impressive mixture of performance and low fuel consumption.

The Audi A3, for example, features a turbocharged four-cylinder 40 TFSI engine. The 40 number indicates the range of the A3's potential output, though the brand states the small luxury car has 201 horsepower. With that amount of power under the hood of a small car, you'd expect there to be a drop-off for fuel efficiency. However, the Quattro-equipped A3 can do 24 mpg in city driving and 34 on the highway, according to the EPA.