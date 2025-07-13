This Raspberry Pi Project Is Perfect For Your Next Hike

Some people hike for the physical challenge. Others hike for fun. If you're part of the latter and just trek to get your steps in or reconnect with nature, you might not want to invest heavily in fancy and expensive hiking gear. It's still a good idea to know your numbers, though, and a budget-friendly DIY altimeter is perfect for the job.

An altimeter measures how high you are above sea level. It's one of the must-bring tech gadgets for your hiking trips simply because it comes in handy for navigation and route planning. Plus, it can warn you about weather changes, too. Although you can also get the altitude and pressure from third-party apps on your phone, some of them don't work offline. This can be a problem if you don't have an internet connection during your hike.

So instead of solely relying on your phone, you can build yourself an altimeter using a Raspberry Pi Pico and a BME280 sensor.