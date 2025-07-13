The Most Reliable Diesel Engine Brand Still In Production (According To Users)

Diesel engines aren't necessarily the most popular in the world right now, with more and more automakers turning away from diesel, and toward electrification. However, diesel still has more than its fair share of loyal and devoted fans, usually citing reasons such as impressive torque outputs, great gas mileage, and impressive durability.

That last point — durability and reliability — can sometimes have diesel fans up in arms with one another, as, typically, most folk tend to prefer one brand over another. For example, Powerstroke owners will claim Ford makes the best diesel engines, while VW owners will fight their corner, and so on. However, we decided to consider all sides of the argument to decide on who really does make the most reliable diesel engines. Specifically, we're looking at who still makes reliable engines, so arguments can't purely be based upon the dependability of older engines, such as VW's 1.9 TDI, or the OM605 and 606 from Mercedes-Benz. After considering all sides of the coin, it appears that, not only do Cummins enthusiasts shout the loudest, but they also boast the experiences, facts, and figures to back up their claims. This helps us to establish the Indiana-based brand as the most reliable diesel engine brand still in production.