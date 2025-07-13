Why Buying Used AM5 Motherboards Can Be A Safer Option Than Used AM4 Boards For PC Builders

Building a computer can be an expensive endeavor, especially if you need to set aside a few hundred dollars for a powerful graphics card for gaming. That's why a lot of PC builders try to save a few bucks by getting some of their components on the used market. Two of the first things that you'll need to pick out are your CPU and your motherboard. These two components are at the heart of any build, setting the tone for the other components you'll need in order to bring about the best performance possible.

CPUs need to meet specific requirements for the kind of motherboard they can fit in. It isn't just that Intel and AMD use different socket types, but different models and generations from the same manufacturer may have different fitting and power requirements. AMD's Ryzen desktop CPUs have had two kinds of socket fittings since the brand released its popular Zen architecture in 2017, excluding its Threadripper models. The Ryzen 1000 through 5000 series that were made until 2022 all use AM4, while the newer Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series now use AM5.

As tempting as it might be to go with AM4 on the used market because of its lower prices compared to AM5 boards, there are a few more risks with them. AM5 models aren't just newer and more futureproof, they're also the more reliable choice to purchase second-hand.