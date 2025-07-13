Why The British Spy Agency MI5 Needs Woodworkers To Serve Their Country
If you thought working for government spy agencies meant wearing a black suit, using top-notch spy gadgets, and speaking in code, well, that only happens in the movies. In reality, intelligence services need people with a much wider range of skills than just spying. Interestingly, MI5, one of the U.K.'s most secretive agencies, posted a public job listing for a carpenter in May 2025. The role involved much more than just building desks and putting up shelves. The job posting was featured on MI5's official website and even shared on their Instagram account, with a reel captioned, "POV: you're a carpenter and you want to be a spy."
MI5 has advertised for carpenters to help protect national security several times over the years. The security agency needs people who not only know their way around wood, blueprints, and woodworking power tools, but are also prepared to work in a world of covert operations and classified missions to combat terrorism and safeguard national security.
A carpenter for counter-terrorism
It might sound unusual, but this woodworker job was directly tied to MI5's core mission — protecting the U.K. from terrorism and hostile threats. That meant whoever was hired wouldn't just be sitting in a quiet workshop making shelves. Instead, they'd be sent across the country, working on projects that support real-time intelligence operations. They might have been asked to strengthen buildings or create special setups that helped MI5 carry out surveillance quietly and safely.
According to May's job posting, the carpenter needed to know how to create detailed technical drawings, choose the right materials, and meet extremely high security and safety standards. In some cases, the job could involve inserting hidden microphones or discreet cameras into walls or furniture. And since this work involves sensitive locations and secret operations, the chosen candidate would need to sign the Official Secrets Act, which meant they'd have to keep their job completely confidential, even from their closest family and friends.
A carpentry job that's not for everyone
Jobs like this fall under MI5's Operational and Surveillance division, and it was much more demanding than your average carpentry gig. The role required qualifications like a City & Guilds Level 3, NVQ, BTEC, or equivalent experience in carpentry. However, that was just the start. The applicants also had to pass a deep security clearance check, including vetting for things like financial solvency, to avoid risks of outside pressure or blackmail.
The job offered a starting salary of around £43,000 (about $58,000) and came with 18 months of specialized training. Since it was described as "dynamic and fast-moving," there were no fixed hours, and night work or travel was a possibility. In addition to carpentry skills, some experience in military or law enforcement roles was considered useful. But what really mattered was strong attention to detail and the ability to problem-solve under pressure. And because MI5 carpenters need to be physically fit, the job came with two hours of paid gym time each week.