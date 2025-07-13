Why The British Spy Agency MI5 Needs Woodworkers To Serve Their Country

If you thought working for government spy agencies meant wearing a black suit, using top-notch spy gadgets, and speaking in code, well, that only happens in the movies. In reality, intelligence services need people with a much wider range of skills than just spying. Interestingly, MI5, one of the U.K.'s most secretive agencies, posted a public job listing for a carpenter in May 2025. The role involved much more than just building desks and putting up shelves. The job posting was featured on MI5's official website and even shared on their Instagram account, with a reel captioned, "POV: you're a carpenter and you want to be a spy."

MI5 has advertised for carpenters to help protect national security several times over the years. The security agency needs people who not only know their way around wood, blueprints, and woodworking power tools, but are also prepared to work in a world of covert operations and classified missions to combat terrorism and safeguard national security.