Helicopter Rotor Brakes: What Are They For & How Do They Work?

Helicopters stand among the many reasons why aviation is as important as it is today. These aircraft occupy various niches worldwide, ranging from extensive military applications, such as helicopters like the AH-64 Apache and AH-1Z Viper, to transportation systems, exemplified by the Bell 407, and firefighting, as demonstrated by the Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane. Helicopters are as ingrained in modern society as many other vehicles, making them among the most common aircraft you will encounter today.

Given their prevalence, it is understandable that many people are familiar with how they work. Even a middle schooler might be able to tell you that the magic lies within the craft's rotor, and they would be right. However, not many will actually tell you that this same rotor has brakes, which are usually used to stop the helicopter's rotor and prevent further rotation.

As you would expect, the entire system is as complex as many of the systems that comprise a helicopter. However, it is easier to understand when compared to, say, the aircraft's rotor system, which is heavily involved in how the helicopter changes direction in the air.