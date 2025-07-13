Does Game Mode Really Improve The Performance Of Games And Apps On Your Phone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some time now, phones have been used for far more than communication. They've become small supercomputers that can fit in our pockets, giving us access to the world in different ways. Throughout the past decade-plus in particular, apps have become a serious hit with users. There are excellent apps for organizing your daily life, aiding in your work, and a whole lot more. Naturally, many apps are for entertainment, such as video streaming and gaming, and phone manufacturers have taken notice. Thus, most phones come with a gaming mode of some kind that users can switch on to optimize their entertainment experience.

Though it varies in name across devices — Android refers to it as Game Mode, while Samsung refers to it as Game Booster, for instance — all of its forms promise similar improvements. They filter out distractions like calls, texts, and app notifications, improve the frame rate for better visuals, and make adjustments to improve battery life, to name a few prominent features.

This mode is typically activated by going into your phone's settings and simply turning it on, though on some devices, such as iPhones, it will turn on automatically when a game is launched. The question is, though, does it actually make much of a difference? Overall, mobile phone game modes promise a lot. As far as whether they actually deliver, those who've used them find them to be a bit of a mixed bag.