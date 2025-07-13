What Does DDR5 RAM CAS Timing Mean And How Does It Impact Performance?

Lower CAS latency may be better on paper, but its real-world impact is more nuanced than you'd think. The metric that truly matters is system-level latency, which is what you actually experience. To get a real sense of performance and compare two different kits, you'll need to calculate their "true latency," measured in nanoseconds (ns). The formula is: True memory latency (ns) = (2000/RAM Speed) x CAS latency. Using this, a DDR5-6800 kit with timings of 34-42-42-96 has a true latency of just 10.0 ns, showing that CL isn't the whole story.

While some of the best DDR5 RAM kits have numerically higher CAS latencies (like CL32 or higher) compared to DDR4 (often around CL16), their much faster clock speeds result in better overall performance. This is good news if you're planning to upgrade to the latest memory standard, as you can switch to DDR5 without worrying about latency. In fact, according to Crucial, standard DDR5-4800 memory with 40 CL only adds about 3% more system latency compared to DDR4-3200 with CL22 – a negligible difference in gaming.

TechRadar notes that you might only see a 1-5% improvement when comparing the slowest DDR5 RAM to the fastest, which is hardly a game-changer. Your system's overall performance is far more dependent on your graphics card and processor than the speed of your RAM. Unless you're trying to squeeze every last frame out of your setup, the difference between a CL32 kit and a CL40 kit will likely go unnoticed during gameplay.