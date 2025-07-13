What The P1299 Error Code Means On A Ford And How To Fix It

It's always a terrifying experience when you turn your key, your vehicle starts, and the check engine light shines in your face. The first thing you should do is grab an OBD-II reader, otherwise known as an On-Board Diagnostics II device. An OBD-II reader attaches to a connector near your steering wheel, scans the vehicle's computer, and provides owners with a specific code for the issue at hand.

A somewhat common error code that Ford owners see is P1299, which shows up as Cylinder Head Overtemperature Protection Active or Cylinder Head Temperature Sensor Detected Engine Overheating Condition. Both of those phrases mean the same thing, your vehicle's computer is telling you that the engine is overheating and needs to cool down immediately. The P1299 error code is not one you should ignore, as having your engine continuously overheat can cause severe damage to necessary components. Given enough time, the overheating may warp or crack some engine parts, leaving you with a hefty repair bill.