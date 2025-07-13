What The P1299 Error Code Means On A Ford And How To Fix It
It's always a terrifying experience when you turn your key, your vehicle starts, and the check engine light shines in your face. The first thing you should do is grab an OBD-II reader, otherwise known as an On-Board Diagnostics II device. An OBD-II reader attaches to a connector near your steering wheel, scans the vehicle's computer, and provides owners with a specific code for the issue at hand.
A somewhat common error code that Ford owners see is P1299, which shows up as Cylinder Head Overtemperature Protection Active or Cylinder Head Temperature Sensor Detected Engine Overheating Condition. Both of those phrases mean the same thing, your vehicle's computer is telling you that the engine is overheating and needs to cool down immediately. The P1299 error code is not one you should ignore, as having your engine continuously overheat can cause severe damage to necessary components. Given enough time, the overheating may warp or crack some engine parts, leaving you with a hefty repair bill.
What to do if your Ford has a P1299 error code
If you see a P1299 error code on your OBD-II reader, the first thing you need to do is turn your Ford off and keep it off. Then, determine the temperature of the engine to confirm it is overheating, but never place your hand directly on the engine after turning the vehicle off. Before you attempt to fix anything, double-check the engine's temperature so you don't burn yourself.
There are a couple of ways to fix the P1299 error issue, and some are a bit easier than others. It could be your vehicle lacks an appropriate amount of coolant to level out the engine's temperatures, or the temperature sensor isn't working correctly and is flashing a false error. If you pop your hood to take a look at your coolant reservoir and see that the levels are low, a simple top-off of coolant should help solve your issue. Although this particular fix for a P1299 error code can be resolved by a layperson, others will need to be fixed by mechanics, unless you're confident making car repairs yourself.
When you need to go to the mechanic
A possible reason to see the P1299 error code is because the thermostat was simply stuck closed. The thermostat, which is located near the engine, opens and closes depending on the temperature. If it ever gets stuck shut, it can contribute to the engine overheating. Fixing a stuck thermostat is not an overly complicated process, although some Ford owners may wish to take their vehicle to a mechanic instead of trying to fix this themselves. The issue could also be as simple as some bad wiring.
Leaks can happen in almost any vehicle system, and your engine's coolant system is absolutely an area that can leak. If this happens, your vehicle will likely require some new components. At the end of the day, making sure the vehicle you drive every day is in tip-top shape is important, especially if you want it to last. Routine maintenance will help make sure your vehicle stays around, but issues such as a P1299 error code may still happen. If you're taking your Ford to be professionally looked at, make sure you use a trusted mechanic so you avoid common car mechanic scams.