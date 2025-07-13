How Long Do Tires Last With Low Mileage?

Tire lifespan is influenced by a multitude of factors. On average, new tires could last upwards of 70,000 miles before the tread depth falls at or below 2/32 of an inch (1.6 mm). At that point, it's time to replace the tires before they go dangerously bald, but what if you don't drive often? Does age play a factor in the lifespan of tires?

The answer is yes. Like the other parts of your car, the tires are susceptible to thermo-oxidative stress when exposed to extreme heat, direct UV radiation, wind, and rain. New tires from the factory contain antiozonants to keep the rubber soft, grippy, and pliant while protecting against sun exposure. Those anti-ozone agents are the reason why tires turn brown due to infrequent cleaning. Without them, the tires won't stand a chance against the effects of aging.

Despite the infusion of anti-aging chemicals during manufacturing, your tires won't last forever, even if they have low mileage. Tire life is not only determined by age, but the conditions during storage are also crucial. It's why tires on vehicles that spend a lot of time outdoors will age faster than if they were in an enclosed garage, because heat and other environmental factors will decrease the lifespan of any tire. As they age, tires can develop fissures and cracks, which could lead to air pressure loss, tread separation, or loss of control while driving.