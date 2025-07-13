What Is Toyota's X-REAS Suspension, And Which 4Runner Models Use It?

Looking through Toyota's comprehensive line-up of current SUV models, it's clear to see which models are targeted towards off-road use and which have been designed primarily for the asphalt. Take, for example, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, a model which we tested extensively earlier in the year. The elevated ride height, all-terrain tires, and bulky bodywork indicate that it's a vehicle designed for the path less trodden. Other models, such as the evergreen RAV4 and diminutive Corolla Cross, are lower, have more car-like proportions, and are clearly intended for regular commuting as the priority.

However, Toyota has a suspension system that allows models like the off-road-oriented 4Runner to perform just as well on the road as off of it. The system is called X-REAS, which stands for Cross Relative Absorber System. While it doesn't feature on sixth-gen models, it was available on 4Runner models between 2003 and 2024 on select trim levels such as the Limited.

In short, the X-REAS suspension is a system that connects the front and rear absorbers via a series of diagonal tubes. So, the nearside front shock absorber links to the offside rear, and vice versa. In the middle of these tubes is a central control absorber, which balances the pressure of the two connected shock absorbers by regulating the flow of hydraulic oil through a floating piston mounted within. X-REAS automatically balances the damping of all four wheels, allowing for confidence-inspiring performance while on the road without hindering off-road performance.