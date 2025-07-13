What Is Oil Shearing And How Does It Affect Your Engine?

The engine oil coursing through your car is so much more than just a lubricant for its moving parts. Engine oil protects the components under the hood, helps dissipate heat, and works to keep your engine running smoother for longer. However, under extreme heat and mechanical stress, even the best oils can break down — especially through a process known as oil shearing.

In these harsh conditions, engine oil starts to break down on a mechanical level. This hits your engine especially hard around the piston rings, gears, and bearings. In these zones, the oil molecules are torn apart, causing the oil to get thinner. Once that happens, the oil isn't viscous enough to form a protective film around the engine components. This, in turn, leads to more friction, more wear, and more of a chance of overheating.

It happens all the time in modern engines, high-performance ones or otherwise. Engines today run hotter, spin faster, and operate under tighter spaces than in years past. Consider this along with turbocharged systems, direct injection, and the toll of stop-and-go traffic, it's not hard to understand why oil shearing is becoming a more and more common concern.