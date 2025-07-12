Do SUVs Cost More Than Other Cars To Insure? Here's What The Data Says

Car ownership comes with many ongoing expenses that extend beyond the sticker price. According to MarketWatch, car insurance alone can easily add up to $2,436 per year in expenses, at a monthly average of $203 for full coverage or $61 for minimum coverage. However, the actual cost of your car insurance will vary depending on various factors, including your insurer, the level of coverage you require, your age, location, driving history, and the type of car you have. For instance, car models that are most at risk of getting into accidents or being broken into usually have some of the highest premiums because of the increased risks that they present to insurance providers. Hence, one of the things you do to possibly get cheaper car insurance is to choose the right type of vehicle.

Which begs the question: do SUVs cost more to insure than other car types? Quite the opposite, actually. SUVs are cheaper to insure than other vehicle types like sedans and trucks. Car insurance for a medium SUV in the US costs an average of $1,529 a year, according to figures from The Insurance Information Institute. A medium sedan, meanwhile, costs $1,694 on average per year. This is due in part to the fact that insurance companies often see SUVs as lower risk as they're mostly equipped with advanced safety technologies, which can help to either reduce the severity of collisions or prevent accidents altogether.

However, you may be quoted a lot more insurance premium than the SUV average if you opt for an electric SUV, as they're generally more expensive to insure than their gasoline-powered counterparts. This is due to the fact that when damaged in an accident, repair and replacement costs are typically higher for EVs than for gasoline-powered models.