Why California Has So Many Military Bases, Explained
The U.S. military has bases around the world, but California has long played a central role in America's military presence at home. Bases of every branch are spread across the Golden State, from quiet desert outposts to massive coastal installations. There's a deeper history behind how it all came to be, and why it's stayed that way.
Leading the nation with 44 military bases and 157,000 personnel, California offers something no other state can: the perfect mix of location, landscape, and resources. With miles of coastline, wide open spaces, and access to the Pacific Ocean, it's an ideal place for the military to train, test, and operate at scale. The consistent weather doesn't hurt either, as it means exercises and operations can run year-round without major interruptions.
These advantages have turned California into a key hub for every branch of the military. Today, its bases support a wide range of missions, from flight testing and ship maintenance to advanced technology development and joint-force training. Each base plays a distinct role, but together they form a network that's become critical to national defense, both for current operations and what lies ahead.
Virginia and North Carolina lead the way for military bases on the East Coast
While California holds the top spot for the most military bases and active military personnel in the country, Virginia ranks second in the nation, with 27 installations across all branches of the armed forces. The Hampton Roads region is at the heart of this military presence, hosting around 15 installations, including Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval base, and housing over 80,000 active-duty personnel. With its deep-water harbor, joint bases, and headquarters for multiple major commands, Virginia provides a major strategic platform on the East Coast of the country.
The country's largest military base also happens to be the biggest American base in the world, and it's Fort Bragg. Formerly known as Fort Liberty, this is one of the many military bases in North Carolina and covers a massive 284 square miles serving more than 53,000 active-duty troops. It's a powerhouse hub that serves as the home to the XVIII Airborne Corps, the 82nd Airborne Division, and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Multiple airfields and training grounds complete the base, effectively making the entire area a self‑contained city.
These states show just how important and varied military bases are across the country. From California to Virginia to North Carolina, the military's locations are chosen for a reason; they're key to keeping the country ready and strong no matter what comes next.