Why California Has So Many Military Bases, Explained

The U.S. military has bases around the world, but California has long played a central role in America's military presence at home. Bases of every branch are spread across the Golden State, from quiet desert outposts to massive coastal installations. There's a deeper history behind how it all came to be, and why it's stayed that way.

Leading the nation with 44 military bases and 157,000 personnel, California offers something no other state can: the perfect mix of location, landscape, and resources. With miles of coastline, wide open spaces, and access to the Pacific Ocean, it's an ideal place for the military to train, test, and operate at scale. The consistent weather doesn't hurt either, as it means exercises and operations can run year-round without major interruptions.

These advantages have turned California into a key hub for every branch of the military. Today, its bases support a wide range of missions, from flight testing and ship maintenance to advanced technology development and joint-force training. Each base plays a distinct role, but together they form a network that's become critical to national defense, both for current operations and what lies ahead.