These US States Have The Most Active Duty Military Personnel

If you've ever traveled across the United States, you've probably noticed that some states just feel more connected to military life than others. You see the uniforms, known as fatigues, you hear the jets overhead, and you might even know someone stationed near you right now. But while it may feel random, it's actually not, and certain parts of the country have become key hubs for active military.

California ranks at the top for the most active military personnel in the U.S., with 158,754 individuals. This is due in large part to its position on the West Coast and its access to international ports. Virginia is in second with 125,162, making it a hub for the East Coast, while Texas ranks third with 112,583 active duty personnel. Coming in fourth spot is North Carolina with a total of 94,540 individuals. More than half are stationed at Fort Bragg, formerly known as Fort Liberty.

Located near Fayetteville, North Carolina, Fort Bragg boasts over half of North Carolina's total at around 54,000 troops. It's also the largest military base in the United States and one of the 10 biggest U.S. military bases in the world. Fort Liberty spans nearly 500 square miles, including 146,000 acres used just for training. Finally, Georgia rounds out the top five, with a total of 63,414 personnel.

