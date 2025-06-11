These US States Have The Most Active Duty Military Personnel
If you've ever traveled across the United States, you've probably noticed that some states just feel more connected to military life than others. You see the uniforms, known as fatigues, you hear the jets overhead, and you might even know someone stationed near you right now. But while it may feel random, it's actually not, and certain parts of the country have become key hubs for active military.
California ranks at the top for the most active military personnel in the U.S., with 158,754 individuals. This is due in large part to its position on the West Coast and its access to international ports. Virginia is in second with 125,162, making it a hub for the East Coast, while Texas ranks third with 112,583 active duty personnel. Coming in fourth spot is North Carolina with a total of 94,540 individuals. More than half are stationed at Fort Bragg, formerly known as Fort Liberty.
Located near Fayetteville, North Carolina, Fort Bragg boasts over half of North Carolina's total at around 54,000 troops. It's also the largest military base in the United States and one of the 10 biggest U.S. military bases in the world. Fort Liberty spans nearly 500 square miles, including 146,000 acres used just for training. Finally, Georgia rounds out the top five, with a total of 63,414 personnel.
Some US states have fewer active duty military personnel
While several American states are known for their large active duty military, several others have far fewer troops than you might think. The state of Minnesota has only 463 active duty military members, with Maine having even fewer at 287. Iowa is barely over the 200 mark with 212, while Vermont, the second least populated state in America, has 118 active personnel. Rounding out the bottom five is West Virginia with only 117 active military personnel.
One reason these states have fewer military personnel is the lack of large active-duty bases. While the U.S. maintains a lot of military installations worldwide, not every U.S. state hosts major facilities. This means that states like Vermont and West Virginia would likely need to rely more heavily on National Guard and Reserve forces rather than large-scale active duty units. The location of the states is also a factor, as they're far from major ports or coastlines, resulting in fewer bases overall.
While military enlistment has steadily dropped over the past 20 years, an uptick in 2024 led the way for increased numbers in 2025. The U.S. Army, in particular, has seen improved growth, hitting its recruitment goals with four months left to go in its fiscal year.