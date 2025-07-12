This Viral Video Will Save You Time When Cleaning Bolt Threads
YouTuber "whatnooowaaay," has attracted a lot of attention with a tool hack video showcasing an unusual solution for cleaning bolt threads. In fact, it's garnered over 11.8 million views from those eager for solutions to frequent problems. From professionals to do-it-yourself weekend warriors, it's not uncommon to find a catch-all drawer or bin full of random left-over fasteners. Though, mason jars make a great alternative and are just one of many garage lifehacks that will leave you with a lot more space. Unfortunately, old bolts can get rusty or become coated with dirt and debris, meaning they'll need to be cleaned prior to reusing.
However, it's unlikely you've ever thought of using a pair of wire strippers to complete the job. You'll need a power drill, a nut driver bit that fits securely over the hexagonal bolt head, and a pair of wire strippers. With the threads pointing out, grip the bolt with the wire strippers and slowly turn the fastener in the drill. The wire stripper will slide along the threading on the bolt, removing any gunk stuck in-between the threads with little to no effort. However, while this hack can be handy, it's hardly the only means of cleaning bolts and might not be the best way.
Alternatives to the viral video method and why those might be better
While social media often provides innovative solutions to common scenarios using unconventional means, there are already specialized tools designed specifically for cleaning bolts. For example, the Thread Wizard – The Worlds Fastest Bolt Cleaner, is available on Amazon for $19.95. It features several different sized fastener holes surrounding a wire wheel, and as you tighten and loosen the bolt with a powered drill, the brush removes any built-up material on the threads.
You can also use a wire brush, cleaning the bolt threads by hand. Which can be effective against a variety of build-up, including thread sealant like Loctite Threadlocker, which is used to help prevent bolts from loosening. There are even ways to clean large amounts of nuts and bolts using a soaking solution made from various common household items like white vinegar, cola, and degreaser.
So why not use the wire strippers to clean bolts? Unfortunately, you run the risk of causing damage. While the viral video is entertaining and appears to work well, it's possible that after cleaning a few bolts, your wire strippers won't function as well, as the metal on the bolt will wear down the blades, which is something you don't want for precision wire stripping. You may also cause harm to the threading, which can render the fastener useless unless you rethread it with yet another tool.