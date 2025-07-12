This Viral Video Will Save You Time When Cleaning Bolt Threads

While social media often provides innovative solutions to common scenarios using unconventional means, there are already specialized tools designed specifically for cleaning bolts. For example, the Thread Wizard – The Worlds Fastest Bolt Cleaner, is available on Amazon for $19.95. It features several different sized fastener holes surrounding a wire wheel, and as you tighten and loosen the bolt with a powered drill, the brush removes any built-up material on the threads.

You can also use a wire brush, cleaning the bolt threads by hand. Which can be effective against a variety of build-up, including thread sealant like Loctite Threadlocker, which is used to help prevent bolts from loosening. There are even ways to clean large amounts of nuts and bolts using a soaking solution made from various common household items like white vinegar, cola, and degreaser.

So why not use the wire strippers to clean bolts? Unfortunately, you run the risk of causing damage. While the viral video is entertaining and appears to work well, it's possible that after cleaning a few bolts, your wire strippers won't function as well, as the metal on the bolt will wear down the blades, which is something you don't want for precision wire stripping. You may also cause harm to the threading, which can render the fastener useless unless you rethread it with yet another tool.