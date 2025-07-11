Who Made The Tires For The First Lunar Rover And What Were They Made Of?

When President John F. Kennedy announced his intention to send a man to the moon in 1961, he kicked off a space race that would push America to the pinnacle of scientific discovery. While several technological leaps made the Apollo missions successful, one innovation may surprise you with its inventiveness: the (re)invention of the wheel.

After landing on the moon, NASA faced an equally challenging question: how to meaningfully explore the moon they'd spent seven years and $25.8 billion (roughly $318 billion in 2025 when adjusted for inflation) to reach. While putting a man on the moon was undoubtedly valuable from a sociopolitical perspective, to maximize the scientific benefits of the Apollo program, NASA needed to find a way to safely and effectively explore it. The problem? Low gravity, adverse conditions, and clunky hardware made traversing the surface by foot inefficient and dangerous. Worsening the problem was that the most scientifically significant locations on the moon were also the most difficult landing spots.

In 1969, NASA, encouraged by engineers at General Motors' defense research arm, solved this problem by instructing its Marshall Space Flight Center to design the first Lunar Rover Vehicle. Unfortunately, General Motors' prototypes were built without an understanding of the moon's surface – a major hurdle, particularly when designing the vehicles' tires. But as the first few Apollo missions filled in the blanks, Boeing, with General Motors as its subcontractor, delivered what many thought was impossible: a foldable vehicle sporting zinc-laced steel mesh piano wire wheels with titanium tread that could be transported inside the spacecraft. Debuted over 50 years ago during the groundbreaking NASA mission Apollo 15, the Lunar Rover's ingenious wheel design is almost as impressive as the Apollo missions themselves and paved the way for technologies like NASA's latest Lunar Rover, Viper.