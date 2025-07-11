What Happened To DoorBot From Shark Tank Season 5?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The ninth episode of the fifth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on November 15, 2013 in front of an audience of 6.48 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The first of four pitches fielded by the Sharks that week was for DoorBot, an internet-connected video doorbell system of the variety that has since become much more common. The Sharks were impressed by the product itself and the impressive sales that DoorBot had accrued in a short period of time. However, they had reservations about the scalability of the company, brand alternatives on the market, and the relative security of the devices and platform themselves. As a result, Simonoff left without a deal, but fear not: He'd soon find a significant outside investor in sometimes private astronaut Richard Branson, who was wowed by a friend's DoorBot system in the wild.

Eventually, DoorBot rebranded as Ring, which was eventually acquired by Amazon for over $1 billion, being absorbed into its smart home ecosystem in the process. Now, as Ring, it's a premiere brand in cloud-based home security systems that continues to thrive to this day. As for Siminoff himself, he took a few years away from Ring to work on a more landlord-focused smart door lock company, before eventually returning to Amazon in 2025 to help run the part of the company that includes Ring and similar divisions that deal with smart home products. Let's take a deeper dive at how this played out.