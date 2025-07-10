Here's How Hot DeWalt's 20V Max Heat Gun Can Get

There are several tools that, no matter who you are or what your day-to-day life looks like, you should probably have. For instance, there are several reasons why everyone should own a heat gun, as these tools are far more versatile than one might think. Naturally, they're not hard to come across, either, with power tool giants such as DeWalt including them in their tool lineups.

Among its litany of general and specialist power tools, DeWalt has a 20V MAX cordless heat gun to its name. This is a cord-free tool that makes it easy to maneuver around, but just because it's battery-operated doesn't mean it's lacking in the power department. With a 20V battery attached, DeWalt's heat gun is able to reach temperatures up to 990 degrees Fahrenheit, or 532 degrees Celsius, so it's definitely no slouch in the heat department. The gun also has two different temperature settings, allowing you to increase the heat or dial the temperature back as needed. Whether you need it for manipulating PVC tubing, removing paint, or pretty much any other heat-intensive job, odds are it'll deliver.