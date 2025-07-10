Here's How Hot DeWalt's 20V Max Heat Gun Can Get
There are several tools that, no matter who you are or what your day-to-day life looks like, you should probably have. For instance, there are several reasons why everyone should own a heat gun, as these tools are far more versatile than one might think. Naturally, they're not hard to come across, either, with power tool giants such as DeWalt including them in their tool lineups.
Among its litany of general and specialist power tools, DeWalt has a 20V MAX cordless heat gun to its name. This is a cord-free tool that makes it easy to maneuver around, but just because it's battery-operated doesn't mean it's lacking in the power department. With a 20V battery attached, DeWalt's heat gun is able to reach temperatures up to 990 degrees Fahrenheit, or 532 degrees Celsius, so it's definitely no slouch in the heat department. The gun also has two different temperature settings, allowing you to increase the heat or dial the temperature back as needed. Whether you need it for manipulating PVC tubing, removing paint, or pretty much any other heat-intensive job, odds are it'll deliver.
Other key details regarding DeWalt's 20V heat gun
Moving on from the impressive heat output of DeWalt's 20V MAX heat gun, there's a lot more to cover. For one, it makes an effort to be user-friendly with its lock-on button so you don't have to keep a tight grip on the activation button the entire time it's in use, and can disengage it at any time. If you're working in a dark or otherwise limited-visibility environment, it comes with a built-in LED to illuminate your workspace.
To accommodate specific jobs, DeWalt includes two different nozzles: a hook and a flat nozzle attachment. The company is also ready to help out if something goes awry with its warranty program. While it's not one of the DeWalt products that comes with a lifetime warranty, this model does have a 3-year limited warranty. If anything goes wrong and it's found to be within the warranty's terms, DeWalt will repair it at no charge. On top of that, it comes with 1 year of free service, and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, so if it doesn't deliver in the way you'd hoped, you have 90 days to bring it in — along with proof of purchase — for a full refund.
How do DeWalt's corded heat guns compare?
DeWalt still has two different corded heat guns for sale – one with an LCD screen and one without – that some might feel are better buys than the cordless version. First and foremost is the matter of temperature, as these corded models can soar beyond 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Both models also come with built-in heat protection, so if needed, they can shut down the internal heat element to prevent burn-up on the inside. They also each have some form of temperature control, with the LCD one boasting a screen so adjustments can be made in 50-degree increments. DeWalt's corded heat guns are a tad heavier as well. They both weigh just over 2 pounds, while the cordless model comes in at 1.4 pounds.
The corded heat guns still come with nozzles for user convenience. Both come with a fishtail surface nozzle and a cone nozzle, which can be swapped out as users see fit. The DeWalt 3-year limited warranty, 1 year of free service, and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee come with each automatically — that is, so long as they're bought from an authorized retailer. Lack of warranties due to unofficial sales is one of the multiple reasons to avoid DeWalt tools sold through Amazon.
Overall, DeWalt has the bases covered when it comes to heat guns. Whether you prefer corded or cordless, the brand likely has the right model for you.