Harbor Freight Predator Power Station Recall: How To Check If You're Affected

Harbor Freight has fast become one of the more legit go-to outfits for folks who need tough tools and other DIY gear, but don't have a ton of green to spend on such items. Since the family-owned company's humble early days, Harbor Freight has sought to meet that need with high-quality products worthy of addition to any DIY operation. Of course, not every item included under the Harbor Freight banner manages to meet that lofty goal. And it would seem that list now includes Predator 2000 Power Station, as the popular device is currently part of a safety recall issued by Harbor Freight in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Said recall was initiated on July 3, 2025, and includes any Predator 2000 purchased at Harbor Freight retail outlets between February 2025 and April 2025. If you're uncertain whether your Predator is included, you can verify by checking the SKU and UPC numbers: 70084 for the SKU and 193175488718 for the UPC. As of this writing, no other Predator Power Stations are included.

For those who purchased a Predator 2000 Power Station from Harbor Freight in that window, the company recommends that you discontinue use immediately, as a defect in its wiring may result in a dangerous electric shock to users. It's recommended you cease use of the device, even if you haven't experienced any issues during your ownership. Here's what to do if your Predator 2000 Power Station is included in the safety recall.