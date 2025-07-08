Harbor Freight Predator Power Station Recall: How To Check If You're Affected
Harbor Freight has fast become one of the more legit go-to outfits for folks who need tough tools and other DIY gear, but don't have a ton of green to spend on such items. Since the family-owned company's humble early days, Harbor Freight has sought to meet that need with high-quality products worthy of addition to any DIY operation. Of course, not every item included under the Harbor Freight banner manages to meet that lofty goal. And it would seem that list now includes Predator 2000 Power Station, as the popular device is currently part of a safety recall issued by Harbor Freight in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Said recall was initiated on July 3, 2025, and includes any Predator 2000 purchased at Harbor Freight retail outlets between February 2025 and April 2025. If you're uncertain whether your Predator is included, you can verify by checking the SKU and UPC numbers: 70084 for the SKU and 193175488718 for the UPC. As of this writing, no other Predator Power Stations are included.
For those who purchased a Predator 2000 Power Station from Harbor Freight in that window, the company recommends that you discontinue use immediately, as a defect in its wiring may result in a dangerous electric shock to users. It's recommended you cease use of the device, even if you haven't experienced any issues during your ownership. Here's what to do if your Predator 2000 Power Station is included in the safety recall.
Carry your Predator 2000 to Harbor Freight if you're included in the recall
The 2000 model is one of a few different Predator power generators sold through Harbor Freight. According to the company, the risk of electrical shock from the Predator 2000 Power Station is present when the device is operating in Emergency Power Supply (EPS) mode. In that setting, the device's AC outlet can produce a reverse polarity effect, and that may result in an electrical shock for users. Per estimates, the recall includes approximately 6,500 defective Predator 2000s.
The good news is that Harbor Freight is making it relatively easy for those affected by the recall to work through the process. In fact, if you did purchase a Predator 2000 Power Station from a Harbor Freight store in the noted sales window, you may already have received communications from Harbor Freight about how to proceed, as the company claims to be making efforts to reach out to all known purchasers directly.
However, if you've yet to receive that communication from Harbor Freight, you should know the instructions appear to be fairly cut and dry, as the company is first asking that you bring your potentially defective Predator Power Station back to any of its brick and mortar retail outlets. Though it does not appear to be required, it may also help to bring the receipt you received for your device at the point of purchase. Receipt or not, once you've dropped the defective Power Station off in store, you'll receive instructions on how to claim a replacement — presumably at no extra cost, though that is not expressly stated.