Why Do Chipping Hammers Have Spring Handles?

Welding leaves behind more than just a strong joint — it also leaves a lot of mess. To clean it up, many welders reach for a chipping hammer in their essential set of tools. But while the sharp end gets all the credit, the spring handle goes a long way in keeping things easy for the welder. Welding is tough on the hands, so the tools need to work just as hard to protect the welder as they do to support them on the job.

Chipping hammers are mainly used to remove slag — the crusty layer that forms over a weld during welding. That crust has to go if you want clean, smooth, and safe welds, but removing it isn't exactly gentle work. Each strike sends small shocks up the handle, your hand, and your arm, and during long working sessions, those little shocks can turn into real joint pain. That's where the spring handle comes in, absorbing most of that shock, so your wrist doesn't have to.