What Is Google AI Mode & Is It Free To Use?

Bard, Gemini, NotebookLM, AI Overviews, and now AI Mode. Google's AI lineup is a lot to keep up with, and they still aren't putting the brakes on. If you're confused by its latest developments, you're probably not alone. When the company created Gemini to rival ChatGPT as a smarter AI chatbot, we should have known that numerous developments were to come. The latest is AI Mode.

Google AI Mode was launched publicly in June 2025. It is available on any device enabled with Google, including desktop and mobile. To put it simply, Google AI Mode is a feature the company has incorporated into Google Search. It is designed to respond to your query by providing in-depth, researched data and organizing it in a more structured manner. To use it, just switch to its dedicated tab near the search bar. Once enabled, you should receive more direct AI-generated results than a regular search.

At this point, you might rightfully be thinking that this is similar to what AI Overviews does. Well, not quite. But we'll get to that in just a moment. With that said, here's what you need to know about Google AI Mode and whether it's free to use.