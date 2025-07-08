This Is Why Other Countries Want Germany's Taurus Cruise Missile

There are a lot of powerful missiles out there, like Russia's Iskander missile or the Indo-Russian BrahMos. But not many are as talked about right now as Germany's Taurus cruise missile. Ukraine wants it, and many other countries already have it. The reason is simple: This missile has everything needed for a befitting military reply, like a long range, lots of power, and extreme precision. And in a war where all these things matter more than ever, the Taurus stands out.

Ukraine, for example, prefers the Taurus over other Western missiles like the Storm Shadow (or Scalp-EG), despite their effectiveness. But that's because they know Taurus offers a lot more. That said, Germany hasn't agreed to send any, mainly because of the fear that it could escalate tensions in Ukraine's war with Russia. With so much buzz around the missile lately, it's worth taking a closer look at what makes it such a big deal across the globe.