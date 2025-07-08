This Is Why Other Countries Want Germany's Taurus Cruise Missile
There are a lot of powerful missiles out there, like Russia's Iskander missile or the Indo-Russian BrahMos. But not many are as talked about right now as Germany's Taurus cruise missile. Ukraine wants it, and many other countries already have it. The reason is simple: This missile has everything needed for a befitting military reply, like a long range, lots of power, and extreme precision. And in a war where all these things matter more than ever, the Taurus stands out.
Ukraine, for example, prefers the Taurus over other Western missiles like the Storm Shadow (or Scalp-EG), despite their effectiveness. But that's because they know Taurus offers a lot more. That said, Germany hasn't agreed to send any, mainly because of the fear that it could escalate tensions in Ukraine's war with Russia. With so much buzz around the missile lately, it's worth taking a closer look at what makes it such a big deal across the globe.
Why every country wants it
The Taurus cruise missile is designed to destroy hardened, high-value targets. One of its key features is the advanced Mephisto warhead, which can blast through several layers of concrete or steel before going off. This delayed explosion is controlled by an intelligent fuze system that knows exactly when to detonate for maximum damage. That makes the Taurus cruise missile ideal for striking command bunkers, weapons depots, and even large bridges.
What also makes Taurus stand out is its stealth technology and impressive speed. It can fly as low as 50 meters above the ground, staying under radar detection. And talking about its speed, the missile cruises close to the speed of sound by going 727 mph. Furthermore, it uses four navigation systems, including GPS and terrain comparison, so even without satellite support, it can still stay on track. That level of accuracy, paired with a range of over 310 miles, means it can reach deep into enemy territory and still hit its target precisely — exactly what a country with a strong offensive power wants.
A valuable missile with impressive range
Military experts believe that in real combat, Taurus could even reach up to 700 to 800 kilometers and can even be fired from jets like the F-16 or Swedish Gripen. That gives it a huge advantage over missiles like Fatah, which have a range of just 43-87 kilometers. Moreover, Taurus' turbofan engine and design help it go farther while still carrying a heavy warhead.
Germany only has around 600 of these missiles, and only half are ready to use. And with no new units being made since 2019, it has become a rare and valuable resource. But with the tension between Ukraine and Russia escalating, the pressure is mounting on Germany to act. Ukraine is running low on Storm Shadows, and they are aggressively urging the German government to send Taurus missiles soon. Even though the Taurus cruise missile hasn't seen real combat yet, it's stocked by Germany, Spain, and South Korea — and could be ready for Ukraine quickly if approved.