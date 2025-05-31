What Is The Fatah Missile? (And What Is Its Range?)

Because of the complex nature of modern warfare, missile technology has become an even more important part of a nation's arsenal due to high-precision strike and strategic capabilities. Acting as both an instrument for deterrence and offense, missiles can protect and destroy infrastructure, command centers, and other military assets. There are several types of missile systems, ranging from tactical missiles to long-range ballistic missiles, with each used in strategic air, missile, and counter-missile defense as well as anti-ship operations. One missile system that has recently received media attention is the Fatah, which is a missile system indigenously developed by the country of Pakistan.

Advertisement

First flown during a test flight in 2021, the Fatah-1 missile is a guided multi-launch rocket system or MLRS, capable of delivering a conventional payload, making it similar to the American military HIMARS weapon platform. An MLRS is an artillery type that fires rockets at the same time, using several launchers positioned on a single platform. Unlike conventional artillery, these systems use rockets that can travel farther, carry more payload, and have less recoil, allowing for fast saturation fire across a target area. With a range between 70 and 140 kilometers, the Fatah-1 is equipped with an advanced integrated fire control system that guides and controls the missile's flight path towards its target.

Advertisement

Classified as a surface-to-surface missile, the Fatah-1 is capable of engaging eight enemy targets within an eight-square-kilometer radius, the Fatah-1 has a Circular Error Probable, CEP, which is a method for evaluating weapon and navigation system accuracy of less than 50 meters. With only four years having elapsed since its test flight, the Fatah-1 missile is among the newest missile systems today, including the more powerful and faster 3M22 Zircon Hypersonic Missile from Russia.