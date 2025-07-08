This Is How Much Power You Can Squeeze Out Of A 3.5L Ford EcoBoost Engine If You Push It To The Limits

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine has been used in quite a few cars from the Blue Oval, including base F-150s, the Transit vans, the F-150 Raptor and even its flagship supercar, the Ford GT. It's an incredibly potent engine, which has not only been made to do duty in your workhorse pickup truck, but has also featured in numerous race cars.

Currently, the most powerful version of the Ford 3.5-liter EcoBoost powertrain can be found in the Ford F-150 Raptor, where it produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. This is, however, not the most powerful stock version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost of all time. In the amazing Ford GT, which featured the second generation of this engine, it produced 660 hp and 550 lb ft of torque.

That's not all though, this engine has a lot of potential, and has been at the heart of many race cars making crazy amounts of horsepower. A Daytona Prototype car ran the same engine with around 800 hp, and it set the speed record at Daytona, reaching 223 mph. This makes it pretty clear that there's a lot of tuning potential with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.