Did Oldsmobile Ever Make A Truck?

When you think of the Oldsmobile brand, there are likely a few different notable vehicles that come to mind. It might be a big-cubic-inch W30 442 from the height of the muscle car era, or perhaps the 1966 Toronado, which broke new ground. For many Americans of a certain age, the dominating image of Oldsmobile might be a late '70s or early '80s Cutlass. The Cutlass was, after all, America's best-selling car during that period. Looking to the modern side of Oldsmobile, closer to the brand's early 2000s demise, there was also the V8-powered Aurora luxury sedan, which represented a last gasp for the brand during the 1990s.

What you probably don't associate the Oldsmobile brand with are trucks. For the most part, General Motors, which Oldsmobile became a part of in 1908, kept its truck-building under the Chevrolet and GMC brands. But indeed, there were Oldsmobile trucks sold at a couple of different points in the brand's history, even if you needed to leave the United States to find one.

Even in the modern era, though Oldsmobile didn't offer an open-bed pickup truck, it did sell an SUV that was built off a pickup platform. Let's dig in for a quick look back at Oldsmobile's various adventures in truck-building.