What Are USB Sleep-And-Charge Ports And How Do They Work?

You might've noticed that some USB ports on laptops or desktops are labeled differently. These ports may also have a curious symbol or icon next to them and if so, they could be sleep-and-charge ports. These special connections are designed to do something a bit different from regular USB, offering extra convenience whenever you need it.

USB sleep-and-charge ports can keep supplying power even when the computer is asleep, hibernating, or fully shut down. Unlike regular USB ports that turn off with the system, these stay active so you can charge devices like phones, earbuds, or cameras without needing to wake the machine. Some systems even allow charging while unplugged, as long as the battery still has power.

Manufacturers may use different names for this feature, and the ports themselves are often marked to help you spot them. You might see a lightning bolt, a battery icon with "USB" across it, or a port that's colored differently, like red. So if you're using an unfamiliar computer, it's worth checking for these markings before plugging in your device, since not every USB port has sleep-and-charge capability.