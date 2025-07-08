The Risk With Buying Unbranded USB Drives On Amazon

Claiming unbelievably high storage space is a common thread on most fake USB listings. Unfortunately, many of these products garner 5-star reviews, as computers, too, recognize them as high-capacity storage drives unless you attempt to load data onto them. While there are numerous ways by which scammers fake the drive's storage, a common method is to manipulate the drive's controller. Additionally, some scammers also modify the drive's file table to trick the operating system into believing their false storage capacity.

As these drives typically only carry a few gigabytes of storage, transferring large files can lead to data loss. Normally, computers display a low storage warning if you attempt to transfer a file larger than the drive's capacity. However, as these drives fake their storage, computers actually begin the file transfer, leading to an unexpected data loss.

Another common tactic on unbranded USB sticks is to fake the USB interface. While the blue-tinted USB port might appear to be a USB 3.0 port, these usually sport the much slower USB 2.0 interface. Apart from the slow speeds, USB 2.0 has several more downsides than USB 3.0. As a result, the file transfer process is painfully slow, even for smaller files. Many of these USB sticks contain much slower SD cards connected to a controller to fake themselves as thumb drives. Apart from ripping you off with slow and unreliable data transfers, unbranded USBs can also pose potential security risks. Since fake drives are assembled in questionable settings, these USBs may contain a variety of threats, including malware, making it risky to plug them into your personal computer.