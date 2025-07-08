The Custom iPhone Camera Apple Built To Film F1

The movie "F1" tells the story of former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), who returns to the sport with the fictional APXGP team and must learn to get along with his rookie teammate, Damson Idris, while also learning how to succeed as an underdog. While the story points are nothing new to the sports movie genre, the racing action is above and beyond what moviegoers usually experience. That's due to the way the movie used iPhones and real race cars to make these scenes immersive and intense.

When driving an F1 race car at speeds upwards of 200 miles per hour (faster than NASCAR), you can't simply stick a camera into the cockpit. Even if the camera didn't fly off due to the speed and shakiness of the driving, it could still compromise the car's aerodynamics, balance, and weight, potentially leading to real danger on the track. "F1" Director Joseph Kosinski jokedthat "60 pounds of gear" wouldn't work, so the "F1" team and Sony worked on a new camera system based on the one used in "Top Gun" that'd be smaller and more capable — this time using an iPhone 15 Pro for higher resolution footage than what's usually recorded with onboard Formula 1 camera.

While the exact camera specifications are unknown, it has been revealed that the footage was recorded using Apple's ProRes lossless video codec to preserve details and a neutral density filter for improved exposure control. A custom iPad app connected via a USB cable allowed the movie's production team to adjust the camera settings, including frame rate and exposure.