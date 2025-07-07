Kenworth T680 Vs. W990: What's The Difference Between These Big Rigs?
Kenworth has become synonymous with American trucking, and with over 100 years under its belt, the company has learned a thing or two about how to build trucks. Across those years, Kenworth has developed a wide range of models, each with different purposes to suit the varied use cases of trucks in the 21st century. Among the semi-trucks Kenworth manufactures are the T and W models, with the T680 and W990 being examples of each.
Lining the two trucks up next to each other, it's clear to see that the main difference between these two big rigs is the styling. While the T680 looks sleek, modern, and designed to slice through the air efficiently, the W990 is more reminiscent of what most would likely imagine when asked to picture an old-school semi-truck. The long hood leads into a bold, chrome-clad grille — it's evident that the W990 puts more of an emphasis on style than the T680. Kenworth itself leans into this distinction between the two models, offering a complete range of stainless steel accessories for the W990, and emphasizing that this particular model is all about "personal style" — a phrase not used by Kenworth to describe the T680 at all. The differences between these two are largely skin deep, as can be revealed by looking under the hood of both of these capable big rigs.
There's little to separate these two big rigs under the hood
Stripping away the bodywork reveals that there are more similarities between these two Kenworth models than there are differences. Looking at the engine, both of these big rigs are powered by PACCAR MX-13 turbo diesel engines. This 12.9-liter inline-six makes between 405 and 510 hp, in addition to a maximum of 1,850 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most torquey semi-truck engines out there. It's worth noting that the minimum amount of torque stated for the T680 is 1,550 lb-ft, 100 lb-ft more than that of the W990. Similarities continue on the inside, too, with Kenworth offering optional Driver's Studio packages for both trucks. These packages include premium extras designed to make life on the road more comfortable.
The difference between these two trucks is largely cosmetic, with the W990 sporting nostalgic styling tweaks that hark back to traditional trucks, while the T680 is an aerodynamic leap forward. From digital instrumentation to intelligent new fender vents and aerodynamic upgrades within the bumper and fairings, everything about the T680 has been tailored toward efficiency and progress. In other words, while the W990 can be considered a refined version of the classic models that came before, the T680 looks forward, and it's to the benefit of the trucking industry that Kenworth has the vision to celebrate both the past and future equally within its current range.