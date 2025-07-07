Kenworth T680 Vs. W990: What's The Difference Between These Big Rigs?

Kenworth has become synonymous with American trucking, and with over 100 years under its belt, the company has learned a thing or two about how to build trucks. Across those years, Kenworth has developed a wide range of models, each with different purposes to suit the varied use cases of trucks in the 21st century. Among the semi-trucks Kenworth manufactures are the T and W models, with the T680 and W990 being examples of each.

Lining the two trucks up next to each other, it's clear to see that the main difference between these two big rigs is the styling. While the T680 looks sleek, modern, and designed to slice through the air efficiently, the W990 is more reminiscent of what most would likely imagine when asked to picture an old-school semi-truck. The long hood leads into a bold, chrome-clad grille — it's evident that the W990 puts more of an emphasis on style than the T680. Kenworth itself leans into this distinction between the two models, offering a complete range of stainless steel accessories for the W990, and emphasizing that this particular model is all about "personal style" — a phrase not used by Kenworth to describe the T680 at all. The differences between these two are largely skin deep, as can be revealed by looking under the hood of both of these capable big rigs.